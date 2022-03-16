Members of Oelwein Celebration Renewed, Inc. met at the Community Plaza for their monthly meeting on March 13. Those attending included Kimberly Pont, president, Anthony Ricchio, vice president, Deb Ameling, treasurer, Barbara Rundle, secretary, along with Mike Perez, Matt Nelson, Collin Ricchio, Shawn Ster, Shawn Bentley, Wallace Rundle, and Austin Foust, Marshalltown, in charge of Rugged Pro Wrestling.
The Rugged Pro Wrestling event held at the Oelwein High School gymnasium was a great success, with good attendance. The Dollar Dash for groceries fundraiser held Feb. 26 at Dollar Fresh was also deemed a successful event. Both events will be held again in the future.
The minutes and treasurer’s report from the February meeting were approved. A return of the Rugged Pro Wrestling event is set for Saturday, June 4, in conjunction with the Oelwein Celebration to be held June 3, 4 and 5.
The Dollar Dash for groceries at Dollar Fresh may be held again around Thanksgiving.
Much discussion was held on this year’s Celebration at City Park. Many things are planned. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4. The committee is encouraging local businesses and organizations to be thinking of an entry or float for the parade.
Following the downtown parade, people can head out to City Park, where there will be eight inflatables, and many other things for kids to do. Bingo is also being considered, as are raffles.
On Sunday there will be a worship service and a Riley Talent Show. The committee is in need of many volunteers to make this year’s Celebration a success. If you are looking for a way to make a difference in the community, a few hours of your time would mean so much. If you need more information, go to the Facebook site, or contact Kimberly Pont. If you would like to make a monetary contribution to the Oelwein Celebration, please send your donation to Oelwein Celebration Renewed, Inc., PO Box 44, Oelwein, Iowa 50662. This would be tax deductible.
The next Celebration committee meeting will be Sunday, March 27, at 5 p.m. at the Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. Guests are welcome and so are your ideas.