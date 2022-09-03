Oelwein voices raised in song. It’s something special to hear.
The Oelwein High School Vocal Music Department under the direction of Darci Fuelling and accompanied by Sue Schlitter, has a stable of performance groups: Mixed Choir, Bass Choir, Belle Voce, Concert Choir and O-Town Rhythmic Invasion.
The four main choir concerts during the school year — which involve all choir students — all begin at 7 p.m. and will be at the Williams Center for the Arts. They are on Tuesday, Oct. 18; Monday Dec. 12; Tuesday March 7 and Tuesday, May 9. The May 9 performance will be the Pops Concert.
Choirs will again perform at downtown Oelwein’s Olde Tyme Christmas, this year at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2.
A date has yet to be determined for The Show Choir Concert in the spring.
The year will wrap up with a performance at Commencement in the high school gym, 2 p.m.
Calendar also includes various honor choirs, festivals and contests :
• Saturday, Sept. 10 — pre-All-State Workshop, 8 a.m. to noon, in the Williams Center.
• Sunday-Monday, Oct. 2-3 — UNI Vocal Arts Festival, all day at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
• Saturday, Oct. 8 — RitterSing, all day, at Wartburg College in Waverly.
• Monday, Nov. 14 — North Iowa Cedar League Honor Choir Festival, all day, location to be announced.
• Thursday, Nov. 18 — Opus Honor Choir, all day, at Iowa State University, in Ames.
• Sunday, Jan. 8-Monday, Jan. 8 — Dorian Music Festival, at Luther College in Decorah.
• Sunday, Jan. 22-Monday, Jan. 23 — Meistersinger Honor Choir Festival, at Wartburg College.
• Sunday, April 1 — State Solo and Ensemble Contest, all day, location to be announced.