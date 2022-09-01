Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein voices raised in song. It’s something special to hear.

The Oelwein High School Vocal Music Department under the direction of Darci Fuelling and accompanied by Sue Schlitter, has a stable of performance groups: Mixed Choir, Bass Choir, Belle Voce, Concert Choir and O-Town Rhythmic Invasion.

