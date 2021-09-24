Oelwein City Council
Agenda
City Council Meeting
20 2nd Ave. SW, Oelwein
6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27
Pledge of Allegiance
Call to Order
Roll Call
Additions or Deletions
Citizens Public Comments
Consent Agenda
1. Consideration of a motion to approve the minutes of the Sept. 13, 2021 Council meeting
2. Consideration of a motion to approve the minutes of the Sept. 20, 2021 Special Council meeting
3. Claims Resolution in the amount of $678,572.97
4. Consideration of a Class ‘C’ Liquor, Outdoor and Sunday Service License Renewal for Hacienda Del Rio, Inc.
5. Consideration of a Class ‘B’ Beer Permit and Sunday Sales renewal for Country Cottage Cafe
6. Consideration of a Class ‘E’ Liquor and Class ‘C’ Beer Permit Renewal for Fareway Stores, Inc. #412
7. Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request No. 1 to Summers’ Enterprises, Inc. in the amount of $213,530.90 for work completed on Oelwein 2021 Water Main Improvements Project
Ordinances
8. Consideration of an Ordinance Amending Section 3-171 to Reduce Park and Recreation Commission to Five Members — Second Reading
Resolutions
9. Consideration of a Resolution Regarding Demolition of Dangerous Buildings — 23 2nd Street NW
10. Consideration of a Resolution Directing the Sale of the City’s Interest in 541 4th Avenue SE, Oelwein, Fayette County, Iowa
11. Consideration of a Resolution Approving the Application of Transco Railway Products Inc. to The Iowa Economic Development Authority High Quality Jobs Program
Motions
12. Consideration of a motion authorizing signatures on Agreement for Professional Services with Fehr Graham for Segment 3 Trail Improvements
13. Consideration of a motion to accept quote from Blacktop Services in the amount of $42,834 for sealcoat
14. Consideration of a motion to accept bid from Miller’s Construction Inc. in the amount of $8,553.50 for 1st Avenue SE Concrete Curb
15. Consideration of Proposals Received for the Demolition of 23 2nd Street NW
16. Consideration of bids received for the Charles Street Viaduct Hazard Mitigation Project
17. Consideration of a motion authorizing the purchase and installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at the Oelwein Public Library by Livingston Energy
18. Consideration of a Recommendation from Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee re: Demolition Assistance Application for 407 7th Street SE
19. Consideration of a motion entering into an Agreement with Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities for their Iowa Safety Education Program in the amount of $7,486.00
20. Consideration of a motion to approve an Engineering and Architectural Services Agreement with Confluence Inc. for Plaza Park
21. Consideration of a motion to proceed with Incident Command Center Room Prep and Equipment Costs in an amount not to exceed $58,322.27
22. Consideration of a motion to approve the Comprehensive Emergency Plan
Committee Reports
23. Report from Cantrell on September Park and Recreation Commission meeting
24. Report from Stewart on September Airport Board meeting
25. Report from Payne on September Library Board meeting
Council Updates
Mayor’s Report
A. Consideration of a motion to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Chief Jeremy Logan to the Fayette County 911 Board and Captain Ron Voshell as alternate
City Attorney’s Report
City Administrator’s Report
A. City Administrator’s Report
Executive Session
Consideration of a motion to go into Executive Session per Iowa Code...
2. Consideration of a motion to enter into Executive Session per Iowa Code 20.17(3) for Collective Bargaining Negotiations and Strategy Meetings of Public Employers
Consideration of a motion to return to regular session
Motions
3. Consideration of a motion to approve amendments to Chaufferus, Teamsters, and Helpers Local Union No. 238 Police Contract
Resolutions
4. Consideration of a Resolution Amending the 2021-2022 Salary Resolution to Reflect Contractual Changes
Adjournment