Oelwein City Council Meeting
20 2nd Ave. SW, Oelwein
6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26
Mayor: Brett DeVore
Mayor Pro Tem: Lynda Payne
Council Members: Karen Seeders, Tom Stewart, Matt Weber, Dave Garrigus, Dave Lenz
Pledge of Allegiance
Call to Order
Roll Call
Additions or Deletions
Citizens Public Comments — See Guidelines for Public Comments Below
Consent Agenda
1. Consideration of a motion to approve the Sept. 12, 2022 minutes.
2. Claims Resolution in the amount of $837,142.14
3. Consideration of a motion to approve Kwik Star #1186 new 2022-2023 Tobacco License.
4. Consideration of a motion to approve the Class ‘C’ Liquor License renewal for the American Legion Ross Reid Post #9.
5. Consideration of a motion to approve the Class ‘B’ Beer Permit for Oelwein Liquor.
Ordinances:
6. Consideration of an Ordinance amending Oelwein City Code Section 22 Article VII — Golf Carts – Second Reading.
Motions:
7. Consideration of a motion to approve a task order with Strand Associates for the WasteWater Treatment Plant Reed Bed Expansion and EQ Liner Replacement in the amount of $194,050.
8. Consideration of a motion to award the bid of the 4th Street SW panel repairs to Miller’s Construction, Inc., and the use of additional funds in the total amount of $88,000.
9. Motion to provide direction to the City Administrator on the Oelwein Event Center funding request.
10. Consideration of a motion to dispose of city owned equipment.
11. Consideration of a motion setting a public hearing for the sale of 218 3rd Avenue NW at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Oelwein Council Chambers.
Committee Reports:
12. Report from Lenz on the Park and Recreation Commission meeting.
Council Updates:
Mayor’s Report
City Attorney’s Report
City Administrator’s Report
A. City Administrator.
Adjournment
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, those requiring accommodation for Council meetings should notify the City Clerk’s Office at least 24 hours prior to the meeting at 319-283-5440.