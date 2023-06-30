Oelwein High School graduates from 1953 got together Saturday, June 17, for lunch at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch. Although it had been 70 years since their graduation, stories and laughter of their high school memories flooded the party room.
Beverly Baker Hansen remarked that after the 60th reunion it was a general consensus that they were all getting too old to continue planning get togethers. Then a phone conversation with the class president Tom Wine sparked an interest in having “one more” reunion.
The class of 1953 had 87 graduates 70 years ago. This year, a dozen were able to attend. Beverly said, like many others in their age group, it becomes more difficult to plan to go places when you’re comfortable at home. Also concerns of sickness still exist, two years after the pandemic was declared “over.” Some classmates responded with letters and others stay in touch with phone calls.
“I thought there was genuine warmth and happiness in seeing each other at this reunion,” she said. “Who knows? Maybe some will want to get together again in a year or two.”