OHS 70th Class Reunion

Oelwein High School graduates from 1953 marked their 70th class reunion on June 17 with lunch at the Pizza Ranch. Seated from left, Sue Ohl Stearns, Janet Ladeburg Polk, Joyce Beckner Damon, Jean Davis Wells, El Marie Smith Gage. Standing from left, Mary Ann Lehs Knight, Sharon Linder Ash, Betty Saathoff Damon, Bernice Brickman Wikstrom, Tom Wine class president, Florence Treptow DeLong and Beverly Baker Hansen.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Oelwein High School graduates from 1953 got together Saturday, June 17, for lunch at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch. Although it had been 70 years since their graduation, stories and laughter of their high school memories flooded the party room.

Beverly Baker Hansen remarked that after the 60th reunion it was a general consensus that they were all getting too old to continue planning get togethers. Then a phone conversation with the class president Tom Wine sparked an interest in having “one more” reunion.

The class of 1953 had 87 graduates 70 years ago. This year, a dozen were able to attend. Beverly said, like many others in their age group, it becomes more difficult to plan to go places when you’re comfortable at home. Also concerns of sickness still exist, two years after the pandemic was declared “over.” Some classmates responded with letters and others stay in touch with phone calls.

“I thought there was genuine warmth and happiness in seeing each other at this reunion,” she said. “Who knows? Maybe some will want to get together again in a year or two.”

