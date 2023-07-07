Among the city’s historic venues, few can compare to the venerable Oelwein Coliseum, which traces its origins back nearly a century, having hosted numerous legendary performers.
The Coliseum first opened its doors in 1928 “as a dream of its owner, Fred Richards, to furnish Oelwein a new entertainment spot… The first official entertainment was a dance,” an advertisement for the venue from the 1960s-70s explained.
While its first event was a dance, in its early years, it was also used for other purposes, as well, including serving “a great deal as a skating rink. It became known far and wide as one of Iowa’s finest… rinks and many, many lovers of that sport circled its floors,” the same ad noted. During those years, the Coliseum was also utilized for vendor shows, area church programs, and boxing matches, with fighters such as Ray Krause and Gentleman Joe Thomas traveling to Oelwein to spar.
In the mid-1930s, the Coliseum was purchased by Vern Sissel, at which point the focus on musical entertainment became more firmly established. Over the ensuing years, and through the ownership of several different individuals, the venue played host to nationally renowned musical acts including Sammy Kaye, Les Brown, Guy Lombardo, Glenn Miller, Lawrence Welk, Tex Ritter, Willie Nelson, and the Dorsey Brothers, Tommy and Jimmy. And while its focus was on music and dancing, the Coliseum, later on, also offered bowling, “six lanes located in the basement of the building that was the area’s only access to bowling for a great many years.”
By the early 1970s, however, as Oelwein’s importance to the regional railroad industry continued to diminish, so, too, did the success of the Coliseum, which closed its door following one final dance held on July 14, 1973. Ten days later, meanwhile, “the contents of the entire building, from the bowling balls to the drinking glasses, were sold at a public auction billed as a ‘wall to wall’ quitting business sale,” according to the venue’s entry on the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website.
Over 40 years later, however, the Coliseum reopened, doing so in June 2017, thanks to the leadership of Oelwein’s Dave Moore, under the auspices of the Oelwein Area Historical Society, as the institution continues working to reestablish its previous role as the city’s hallmark recreational and live performance venue.
“No question about it, this entertainment spot has furnished more than a bit of brightness to Oelwein and its area,” the aforementioned ad concluded, looking both back and forward with prescience. “It’s a definite part of Oelwein’s past, its present and, we know, its future.”