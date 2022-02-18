Maximum tax levy and what it means
As predicted, Oelwein City Council approved the maximum tax levy for fiscal year 2023 following a public hearing Monday night. This portion of the tax levy pertains to the general fund, benefits and other small levy amounts listed on next year’s budget. Councilwoman Lynda Payne asked if the city has to levy the maximum and City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said no, explaining the maximum levy is set in advance, but the actual amount the city will levy will be less. There were no other written or oral comments at the public hearing.
The city raised this portion of the levy by $.02 to make up for the increased cost of (liability) insurance and health insurance. For the owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000, this means a raise in property taxes of just under $3. The cost to commercial building owners with a value of $100,000 will be $18.
Mulfinger explained the city makes small adjustments each year. The goal is to stay at 17.7000, however, the increase is needed to meet the level of service that the Council has worked toward.
Viaduct needs attention
The Council approved spending $55,000 for the Charles Street Viaduct Maintenance 2022 project. E&H Restoration, LLC of Davenport, was recommended by Origin Design, which inspected the viaduct in 2021. When the project originally went to bid, only one was received and it was $200,000 over budget. The city has worked with Origin Design to get the project within its budget. E&H Restoration, LLC will take down material that needs to come down and make assessment for future project goals.
A requirement on the project is to maintain pedestrian traffic during construction work, while detouring vehicular traffic. The contract anticipates a work crew could be onsite in March/April, and completion date is set for May 1, 2022.
Two things were noted in this measure —
The city must go forward with some type of maintenance plan for the viaduct or close it to the public.
Since it is maintenance work, Iowa law does not require public bidding, but allows negotiation with a contractor to establish prices and complete the work. If the city had chosen to bid this contract, there would have been additional engineering fees, and nothing indicates the outcome would be any different than the previous bid letting.
Contracting Community Development duties
Councilman Dave Garrigus led the request for the city to consider outsourcing work that is done through the Community Development office, such as rental inspections. Garrigus’ point in doing so is to remove the responsibility from the city and that landlords could turn their disagreements to the private contractors and not the Council. Mayor Brett DeVore told the freshman councilman that this was not normal practice for the city. Councilman Matt Weber pointed out that the city is responsible for enforcement of inspections, no matter who performs them, and they must follow city code. The mayor suggested the item be moved to a work session because more discussion on it is necessary. The Council moved the discussion to a work session on a unanimous vote.
One more thing
The Council continues to face issues with dilapidated structures and their owners. Some owners want to forfeit properties to the city, citing the main issue being cost of repairs exceeding what they can afford. Such is the case with a current house forfeiture request. The matter was sent to the Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee for a recommendation. The committee met prior the Council meeting Monday night. Members agreed that accepting forfeitures can lead to additional cleanup costs for the city if properties are left full of junk, and that is the responsibility of the property owner. The committee recommended accepting the property on forfeiture, but only after it is cleaned up. The homeowner was given three months to do so.