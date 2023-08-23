At its Monday, Aug. 14 meeting, the Oelwein City Council quickly worked through the 24 agenda items that required attention.
In doing so, council members began by approving the four listed consent agenda items. Three of these dealt with approving special retail licenses.
Next, a public hearing was opened which dealt with the Event Center Parking Lot project. Mayor DeVore asked if any public comments had been received by council members. None were noted and the public hearing was closed.
DISCUSSION OF PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS
There was a total of 11 resolutions brought forward for council action.
Four of them dealt with the two ongoing construction projects that are underway in the northwest section of town: the NE Sanitary Sewer Improvement project, and the Pool Backwash Drain Improvement project.
The council was required to approve a partial payment to the contractor performing work on the NE Sanitary Sewer project in the amount of $35,325. This payment was for work that has been completed to date. The overall cost of the project is valued at $1.2 million. Most of that sum is being covered by federal funding sources.
The council also approved a resolution to schedule a public hearing on Aug. 28 in connection with the disbursement of funds for the Sewer Improvement project from previous bond issue balances that remain unused.
In addition, the Event Center Parking Lot bid received from Bacon Concrete, LLC in the amount of $212,515 was accepted by the council. The bid came in at 79% of the estimated cost set by the general contractor.
The Pool Drain project, meanwhile, required action on two items by council.
The first was a change order to the original contract that resulted in a cost reduction of $20,897. The other item authorized partial payment for work completed so far in the amount of $103,553.
Council also approved resolutions dealing with the following items:
• A third payment to Matt Construction Company for the Plaza Park project;
• Renovation of the Oelwein school tennis courts;
• Approval to use $44,993 in FEMA SAFER grant funds for a LED sign in front of the fire department building. This will be purchased from the Varsity Group Marketing & Signs company; and
• Approval for street closures associated with the high school homecoming and Oelwein Rotary Club events.
DISCUSSION OF MOTIONS REQUIRING A GENERAL VOTE
Council members approved three agreements that were reached with local retailers who had been found to be in violation of tobacco sales regulations.
Remaining motions acted on by council included equipment purchases and payment of services provided by contractors.
The next city council meeting will be 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in City Hall council chambers.