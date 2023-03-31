The City of Oelwein’s proposed action against Summer’s Enterprise over the long overdue completion of the 2021 water main project was tabled at Monday’s City Council proceedings. The decision was made following FOX Strand project manager John Gade’s explanation on the history of the project, which began July 22, 2021, and wrapped up last fall.
Gade told the Council, “We (FOX vs Summer’s) continue to be miles apart on completion dates.”
He was referring to some delays that were accepted as unexpected circumstances requiring address before the project could continue. These extenuating events included encountering a massive boulder that had to be dealt with and finding an unidentified water main not on the original map and having to relocate it. Along with those events, the contractor had to recruit new employees to fill the work crews so the job could be completed.
Gade said the contractor was three months behind on opening up 12th Avenue SE to traffic (August to November 2021), and consistently behind on all deadlines. According to his records, the project went 250 days over and the city’s cost was more than $100,000 beyond the project budget.
“There is an existing disagreement on the number of days,” he told the Council, “and some changes have been made for savings of about $50,000.”
The Council agreed to table a decision on fines until the April 10 City Council meeting.
In other action, Mätt Construction of Sumner was selected for the Plaza Park downtown development after submitting the low bid of $646,512.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger told the Council the park project is $141,749 over the original budgeted amount; given the project’s significance to the development of downtown, however, he requested the Council allow an internal loan to be created, a financial source that is not frequently administered. The internal loan would come from utilities for $150,000 and be paid back in three years using a combination of franchise fees and local option sales tax.
The Council approved the bid and will go forward with the project as planned.
A proposed Hick R.E. LLC Subdivision was sent to the Council for approval from the Fayette County Supervisors. The piece of land is on the south side of Hickory Grove Golf Course. It is approximately 335 feet wide along Outer Road and extends 4,715 feet to the west. The subdivision map shows a cul de sac private road to access four separate building lots of approximately two acres each.
Jim and Kathy Stammeyer own the farm to the south of the proposed subdivision and Jim asked the Council why the city has to give permission when the land is outside of city limits.
In responding, Mulfinger and Mayor Brett DeVore explained that the city maintains jurisdiction on any developments within two miles of city limits. According to city code, Council must send all subdivision requests to Planning and Zoning. Councilman Matt Weber said the city had to do the same for a land development across the highway from the former Sportsman site, even though it was in Buchanan County, because it is within two miles of the city limits. The Council approved sending the subdivision request to the Planning and Zoning Committee.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, April 10 at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.