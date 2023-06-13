Oelwein City Council doesn’t say “no” often when it comes to local improvement projects, but a request for a change order to provide sod at the new Depot Park was denied at Monday night’s council proceedings.
The Plaza Park Improvement Project, which will be renamed Depot Park when completed, had requested a change order of $19,900 for 11,500 square feet of sod to be laid. Originally, the project was to start in the spring and allow for seeded grass to be grown; however, the timeline was significantly shortened, according to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. He told the Council there was funding available for the sod since the City Hall renovation project is not going forward.
Councilman Matt Weber said he was not in favor of spending that amount of money, as the sod may not get a good start before the bicentennial event that is expected to bring thousands of people to the downtown. Weber said that much foot traffic would ruin the grass, which might not rebound, and it would end up being a big waste of money. He and other members suggested an option of putting straw down over the dirt areas until the celebration is over, and then seed the park. The Council voted down the change order request.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard said she was not opposed to the straw option and would be discussing that possibility with landscapers.
The Council did approve two other funding requests, including $600 to the Italian Heritage Days event to be held the second weekend in August at Red Gate Park, and $1,500 to the Williams Center for the Arts for the upcoming Beatles tribute performance that kicks off the 2023-24 season in late August.
Oelwein resident and former Councilman Warren Fisk addressed the Council regarding a house in his neighborhood that is in very poor condition and asked that Community Development look into it. He said the house is being turned into a rental unit but had significant garbage and animal waste in it prior to being cleaned out. Fisk said the wood floors in the house will hold the smell and need to be addressed before allowing persons to live there. Mayor Brett DeVore said they would alert Community Development.
The Council approved street improvements with Fayette County for Outer Road in the amount of $33,650. Mulfinger reported the county approached the city and had grant funding to reduce the cost of the projects. Road User Tax is also available for this improvement, as Mulfinger advised the county that the city’s funds for these improvements is limited.
The Council set a public hearing for 6 p.m. July 24, in Council Chambers for the Reed Bed Expansion and EQ Basin Liner Replacement project. This project will be funded by a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan.
The Council went into an executive session to evaluate the professional competency and performance of the city administrator.
The Council then returned to regular session and voted to amend his contract by adding under section four, paragraph two: “If the City Administrator is terminated without cause six months after the election, appointment, or swearing in of a new council member, the City Administrator shall receive nine months of severance pay, and benefits.”
The city annually evaluates the City Administrator and this year finds his performance satisfactory.