The state-bound Oelwein cross country team, led by the drum line, marched through the halls of the school district as students cheered Thursday morning, exiting Oelwein High School toward the bus barn and pausing for photos in front of an Oelwein Fire truck.
They are bound for Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge after Oelwein qualified as a team for the state meet in class 2A when they edged out Denver by 3 points on Oct. 20 at Hickory Grove Golf Course. It was hailed as the Huskies’ first state qualifying meet championship in school history.