Buchanan County Sheriff’s Log
Oct. 10 - 15
Monday, Oct. 10
At 1:50 p.m. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 43, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third or subsequent domestic abuse assault (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 900 block of East Street in Lamont.
At 6:50 p.m. deputies arrested Cole Michael Johnson, 29, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Third Street SE in Independence.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
At 5:50 p.m. deputies arrested Nicholas Richard Campbell, 38, of Independence, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury (Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 500 block of First Street in Jesup.
At 6:05 p.m. deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 43, of Lamont, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held him at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
At approximately 3:30 p.m. deputies arrested Ian Maxwell Brant, 24, of Onawa, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was taken into custody from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. deputies arrested Michael Wayne Fish, 30, of Oelwein, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was taken into custody from the Oelwein Police Department.
Thursday, Oct. 13
At approximately 8 a.m. deputies arrested John David Kayser, 58, of Manchester, on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree theft (simple misdemeanor). He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 15
At 3:10 a.m. deputies arrested Salli Suane Jones, 18, of Arlington, for first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) south of Independence.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Log
Aug. 15 - Oct. 12
Monday, Aug. 15
At 1:06 p.m. Clayton County Deputies were dispatched to an alleged domestic abuse assault that occurred at 34462 Milkmaid LN Highway 52 near Guttenberg. Deputies determined the assault had occurred the previous evening. Deputies made contact with the alleged victim the following day and determined she had been assaulted by her father. Deputies later contacted with the male suspect identified as Michael David Mathis, 59, who admitted a physical altercation had taken place with him and the victim. An arrest warrant for domestic abuse assault (simple) was granted at a later date. Mathis turned himself in voluntarily on Sept. 6.
Wednesday, Aug 24
Deputies took a report of a domestic disturbance in Monona, and found that Jacob Mohn, 38, of Farmersburg, did attempt to break into his former girlfriend's residence. He was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault and attempted burglary.
Sunday, Aug. 28
At 5:11 a.m. deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Klein Brewery Road near the intersection of Kimberly Avenue. The vehicle was abandoned on its side in a steep ravine. Attempts to locate the registered owner failed. Later that morning, Tracey Kirschbaum, 56, of Marquette, reported her vehicle was missing and had been stolen. After an interview, Kirschbaum eventually confessed to a false report and that she had been a passenger in the crash with Jesse Regal, 39, of Marquette, identified as the driver. Regal was cited for failure to maintain control and for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Kirschbaum was summonsed to court for filing a false report. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office was·assisted by the Mar-Mac Police Department and Bud's Towing of McGregor.
Monday, Aug. 29
At 1:32 a.m. a deputy on routine patrol in the city of Guttenberg, observed a male subject riding a bicycle down a public street without a required light. The deputy decided to make contact with the subject, as the subject appeared suspicious in nature wearing dark sweatpants and a dark hoodie with the hood up over his head despite the warm and humid evening. The individual began looping around a block upon seeing the deputy and failed to stop when ordered by the deputy. The individual rode away from the deputy through an alleyway, eventually losing the deputy. A Guttenberg Police Officer observed the same subject on his bike a few moments later, but the subject cut between two buildings on his bike and again eluded the officer. A short time later, the deputy was flagged down by a good Samaritan, who indicated he witnessed this subject dressed in all black enter a business on Schiller Street in Guttenberg. The deputy illuminated the interior of the business with a flashlight and observed the subject inside. The subject refused orders to come to the door which he had locked behind him and concealed himself inside the business upon seeing the deputy outside. The business owner arrived on scene about the time the subject eventually surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody. It was determined this subject was actually an employee at the business, and the owner did not want to pursue charges for trespass. The subject, identified as Bruce Handke, 61, of Guttenberg, admitted to having knowingly fled both the deputy and Guttenberg officer knowing that both were law enforcement officers. Handke was taken into custody and charged with interference with official acts.
At 2:44 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Littleport Road near 390th Street for a window tint violation. A strong odor of marijuana was detected and the driver Devon Lamar Watson, 26, of Cedar Rapids, was summoned into court for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson was also issued a citation for the window tint violation.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
A deputy made a traffic stop on Brandon Nordschow, 27, of Decorah. During the traffic stop the deputy located marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Nordschow was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 2"' offense, an aggravated misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. He was held in the Clayton County Jail.
Sunday, Sept. 18
At 5:06 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a traffic complaint on a red 2003 Venture van traveling northbound on US Highway 13 near Elkader. The reporting party stated the van was all over the roadway and nearly caused an accident. Clayton County Deputies met the van on US Highway 13 near 190th Street and conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Daniel O’Hara, 38, of Waterloo. The passenger was identified as Patrick Tesar, 24, of Prairie du Chien. It was determined the vehicle had mechanical issues, which caused O’Hara to operate in the manner described. During the traffic stop, Tesar made several furtive movements, and a consent search of his belongings was conducted where several pieces of drug paraphernalia were found. It was also determined O’Hara’s driving privileges were suspended in Iowa. O’Hara was arrested for driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor. Tesar was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Both subjects were held in the Clayton County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 1
At 4:40 p.m. deputies were dispatched to 403 Main Street in Luana for a report of a domestic disturbance. It was determined Vanessa Rudnitzki, 20, of Luana had assaulted her live-in boyfriend Dalton Nuehring, 31, during an argument. Rudnitzki was arrested for domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor) and transported to the Clayton County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 6
At 7:25 pm, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Grandview Road near Highway 13 for an equipment violation. Cole McCrea, 31, of Clermont, was arrested for driving while barred and taken to the Clayton County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 7
At 5:16 a.m. deputies responded to multiple 911 calls in regard to a semi rollover at the intersection of Highways 18 and 52. A 2007 Freightliner with a full load in tow was westbound on Highway 18. While turning southbound onto Highway 52, the operator lost control, and rolled the tractor-trailer onto its passenger side, coming to a rest on the west shoulder of Highway 52. The operator received minor injuries, and was transported to Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, WI. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Assisting on scene was the Monona Fire Department, MFL Ambulance, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, and Bob's Towing of Prairie du Chien.
Saturday, Oct. 8
At approximately 5:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to rural Luana for a no contact order violation. Jamie Tielbar, 40, of Postville was arrested for violation of a no contact order. He was transported to the Clayton County Jail where he awaited his initial appearance.
Sunday, Oct. 9
At 11:55 p.m. deputies responded to U.S. Highways 13 and 52 for a vehicle in the ditch. The vehicle was found to be unoccupied. An investigation determined the tan 1999 Buick Park Avenue was operated by Jeffrey Ferguson, 39, of Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The vehicle received functional damage in the accident. Ferguson was issued a citation for failure to maintain control. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
At 5:47 p.m. deputies were dispatched to 39452 A Avenue for a welfare check. At the residence deputies came into contact with Sawyer Pritchard, 21, of Dundee, who had driven to the residence without a valid driver's license. Pritchard was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, Oct. 16
At approximately 3:45 a.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle at High and Dry Storage Units, Oelwein. Christopher Monzu, 47, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on an out of state warrant for a felony controlled substance violation. Monzu was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he was held on $50,000 cash/surety bond. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oelwein Police Department.
Oelwein Police Log
Monday, Oct. 17
At 2:07 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Trenton James Husted, 34, of Oelwein. Husted was arrested in the 1500 block of South Frederick Avenue on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on original charges of forgery and theft.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
At 2:47 a.m. officers arrested Lakesha S. Hicks, 39, of Oelwein, in the 10 block of Second Street NW on a Buchanan County warrant for an original charge of violation of protection order.