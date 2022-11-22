Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Dollars For Scholars

Oelwein Dollars for Scholars recipients pose for a photo at awards night on May 18 at the Williams Performing Arts Center.

 CONTRIBUTED BY JULIE LEISINGER | OELWEIN YEARBOOK

In today’s world, rising costs are closing doors to higher education for many individuals in our community. Through Oelwein Dollars for Scholars (DFS), our community has the opportunity to make a strong collective statement about the importance of education beyond high school. We can provide both encouragement and financial support for local students.

Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is so pleased that at the Awards Ceremony in 2022, we were able to award 32 students from the Class of 2022 $107,600 in scholarship aid and 11 past graduates from the Class of 2020 $7,700, for a combined total of $115,300 in scholarship aid.

