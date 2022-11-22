In today’s world, rising costs are closing doors to higher education for many individuals in our community. Through Oelwein Dollars for Scholars (DFS), our community has the opportunity to make a strong collective statement about the importance of education beyond high school. We can provide both encouragement and financial support for local students.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is so pleased that at the Awards Ceremony in 2022, we were able to award 32 students from the Class of 2022 $107,600 in scholarship aid and 11 past graduates from the Class of 2020 $7,700, for a combined total of $115,300 in scholarship aid.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars was started in 1990 as a local chapter under Scholarship America. It is operated by an all-volunteer board of directors. It is a widely supported, non-profit, tax-exempt scholarship foundation.
The Dollars for Scholars mission is to expand access to post-secondary education for Oelwein High school graduates at any college, university or vocational/technical school. The goal of DFS is to provide a scholarship for each applicant who successfully completes the application and matches to our scholarships. We have continued to meet this goal yearly through the continued support of the Oelwein community.
Each graduating student who plans to continue their education is given the opportunity to complete an online application. Through this application, they currently have access to over 45 different scholarships. Graduates of 2021 will also be eligible for DFS Continuing Education scholarships.
Many of our scholarships have designated sponsors like businesses, community organizations and families in memory of loved ones. Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is happy to work with any individual or organization who wishes to sponsor a scholarship.
Our DFS organization also sponsors several fundraisers during the year with the proceeds funding scholarships for the graduates of that year’s class. The DFS fundraisers include the Homecoming Tailgate, Pampered Chef Sale, Pizza Ranch Night, Amazon Smile, and our community wide letter-thon donation campaign in the spring. The senior students and their families help us raise funds at these events.
If you want to donate to Oelwein Dollars for Scholars at any time, please send your contribution to: Oelwein Dollars for Scholars, c/o Oelwein Community Schools, 307 Eighth Ave. SE, Oelwein, IA 50662. No gift is too small. All contributions reflect your pride in our students and your commitment to the young people of our community.
The Board of Directors includes: Heather Bradley, Margaret Damge, Helen Heitz, Kathy Lenth, Sharon Link, Dana Meyers, Christy Nielsen, Missy Rau, Linda Ridihalgh, Heidi Roete, Katy Solsma Bell, Rose Ubben and Andrea Williams. If you should have further questions, feel free to contact co-presidents Kathy Lenth (319-283-1301) or Missy Rau (563-920-1023) or anyone on our board.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars would like to thank the Oelwein community for their generous support over the years showing our youth we are proud of them and we feel it important to invest in their future.