Oelwein Dollars for Scholars will sponsor a tailgate meal on Friday, Sept. 24, at the bus barn next to Husky Stadium.
Starting ahead of Oelwein’s Homecoming football game against Waukon, serving will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The Fayette County Cattlemen will grill rib eye sandwiches for the meal that will also include chips, dessert and drink for $10.
Carry outs will be available.
A hot dog meal will be available for children who would like that option.
Senior Oelwein Community High School students and their parents will be helping with baked goods and serving.
All proceeds will go toward scholarship aid for this year’s graduating seniors. Twenty-six Class of 2021 graduates received Dollar for Scholars scholarships.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars thanks these businesses who partnered with them in providing items for this tailgate – Fidelity Bank and Trust, Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh, Fareway Meat Department.
Help support Dollars for Scholars at the tailgate and then stay for the game to cheer on the Huskies.