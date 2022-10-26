Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WEST UNION — The Fayette County Supervisors approved a $5,000 donation Monday for the Oelwein Event Center project. The estimated $3.2 million project includes acquisition of the building, a new rooftop patio, exterior site and façade improvements, interior renovations, new furnishings, and mechanical, electrical, plumbing, security and technology upgrades.

Deb Howard, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development executive director, informed the supervisors Monday that in applying for a Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) Grant that cash contributions are required from the city and county. The City of Oelwein previously provided its support for the project, including a $500,000 contribution over five years and a waiver of fees for a building permit, in the amount of $6,653. Howard noted there is still a need of $2 million for the project to move forward and currently $1.2 million has been raised.

Tags

Trending Food Videos