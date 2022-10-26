WEST UNION — The Fayette County Supervisors approved a $5,000 donation Monday for the Oelwein Event Center project. The estimated $3.2 million project includes acquisition of the building, a new rooftop patio, exterior site and façade improvements, interior renovations, new furnishings, and mechanical, electrical, plumbing, security and technology upgrades.
Deb Howard, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development executive director, informed the supervisors Monday that in applying for a Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) Grant that cash contributions are required from the city and county. The City of Oelwein previously provided its support for the project, including a $500,000 contribution over five years and a waiver of fees for a building permit, in the amount of $6,653. Howard noted there is still a need of $2 million for the project to move forward and currently $1.2 million has been raised.
“We won’t be able to move forward without your support,” Howard stressed.
As part of an economic impact study conducted by Northeast Iowa Community College, Business Consulting Group and Focus Forward, LLC, it was estimated that the Center-related construction and renovations alone would support 38 jobs, $1.8 million in worker earnings and $4.4 million in economic output and sales.
Meanwhile, the primary economic impact of the Center includes four main sources: Oelwein Chamber and Area Development activities, weddings, and both large and small receptions and events. In total, these activities and events are estimated to annually support $2.32 million of economic output for the Oelwein region. In addition, this activity will support 20 jobs and approximately $715,400 in workers’ earnings. All of this will be estimated to contribute $1.47 million in gross area product or value added to the economy.
While praising everyone involved with leading and planning the proposed project, Supervisor Janell Bradley stated that there is no funding available at the county level for a large donation. She and Supervisor Jeanine Tellin agreed that the largest donation the county recently provided for a community project was $5,000 to the West Union Rec Center. This funding was provided at $1,000 per year over a five-year period.
“We certainly support your project and everything you have done, but unfortunately we don’t have a funding source at this time,” Bradley added.
While acknowledging they would appreciate a larger donation, Howard said even a donation at the $5,000 level would qualify for the CAT grant.
“It is absolutely necessary to receive some type of funding or pledge from the county for us to be considered for the grant,” she said.
After reiterating the supervisors’ support for the project, but lack of funding resources to make a larger contribution, Bradley made the motion for a $5,000 donation over a five-year period. The motion passed unanimously.
In other business, the supervisors;
• Agreed to table any further discussion in regard to the proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) request from Viafield until after the upcoming general election. Steve Bodensteiner, chief financial officer for Viafield, previously shared plans for a new shop and future feed mill upgrade at the cooperative’s Elgin location.
• Approved the appointment of Evan Del Val as a CO2 pipeline inspector at no charge to the county.