The Oelwein School District is exploring shifting which district it shares soccer with. In the past, the district has offered students the opportunity to play in Cedar Falls.
Sumner-Fredericksburg and Tripoli have now voiced interest in allowing Oelwein students to share in their soccer program, according to minutes of the Monday Oelwein School Board meeting.
“Oelwein believes there is interest from six to 10 kids,” the minutes state. “Independence is not interested in sharing as it would bump them up to 3A competition to share with Oelwein.”
Before anything is finalized, variables need to be dealt with. Before doing that, the three superintendents agreed to discuss the idea with their boards.
The soccer season would occur in the spring, a little later than tennis, golf and track, and would continue through late May or June, Superintendent Josh Ehn said, to a question from board member Julie Williams. Because it overlaps both spring and summer sports, it may reduce the participant pool in those seasons.
Ehn recommended starting with a boys soccer program “as girls can play with boys but not vice versa,” to a question from board member Bob Bouska, minutes state. “Eventually the hope would be that the program would get built up to support both.
Board member Bob Kalb cautioned that the district ensure Oelwein has a firm commitment from the other schools interested.