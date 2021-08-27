CHARLES CITY -- Little went right for the Oelwein Huskies in their season opener at Charles City, which was called because of severe weather with 10 minutes left in the game.
Spectators were evacuated from the stands as gusting winds accompanied lightning strikes in the distance.
All of the games points were scored in the first half, and all by Charles City, which benefited from big plays and turnovers. Charles City won 34-0.
The Comets scored first. After returning the opening kick to about midfield and being penalized five yards before making their first snap, Charles City made its first big play. Comets senior wide receiver Mario Hoefer pulled in a swing pass from senior quarterback Ian Collins and ran 65 yards for the touchdown.
The Comets failed on their 2-point conversion attempt, and held a 6-point lead at the end for the first quarter.
Oelwein's offense struggled to get anything going on the ground or in the air. Oelwein did not complete a pass until the second half despite at least five attempts.
Hoefer made another big play in the opening minutes of the second quarter. After dropping a punt from Oelwein at own 44, he picked it up and ran to the Oelwein 19. The Comets then added their second rushing touchdown, but again failed on a 2-point conversion attempt.
Charles City went on to add 22 more points before the half, twice turning turnovers into touchdowns. Collins also connected with Hoefer on a 70-yard touchdown.
Oelwein began the second half with the ball, starting at the 20. Oelwein junior quarterback Carter Jeanes completed two passes in the opening drive, but it stalled soon after the Huskies crossed into Comet territory.
Oelwein forced a Charles City punt and began their second drive at their own 47, managing to push down to the 2 yard line before an incomplete pass on fourth and 2 capped the drive.
Senior running back Austin Perry powered much of the drive. He burst through the middle of the line for nin-yard rush to get a first down on a fourth the 3 play. He ran for another 10 yards on a third and 9 to get Oelwein to the Charles City 25.
Jeanes kept the ball and ran around the left side to the 17 yard line, but then a delay of game penalty pushed the Huskies back to the 22.
Perry then burst through the middle for a 13-yard to the Comet 9. And the Huskies pounded down to the 2 yard line, where the drive stalled.
The Huskies recovered a fumble as the Comets tried to rush their way out of the shadow of their endzone. But that was when the winds picked up, and lightning filled the western sky. The game was called at 10:02 of the fourth quarter.
The Comets already have improved on their record from last year, when they finished 0-6. Oelwein was 3-6 in 2020.
Severe weather had pushed kickoff back to 8 p.m. As the game started the sideline ditches were full of water. Both bench area also were soaked.
The Comets dressed in Iowa Army National Guard camouflage uniforms to honor active duty troops and veterans.