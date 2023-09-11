The Oelwein football team mounted some offense, as they scored one touchdown in a loss to Sumner-Fredericksburg 58-6 on Friday at home.
Huskies sophomore quarterback Maddox Pattison threw for 164 yards and the touchdown.
Leading the ground game in most yards rushing were Landen Whitaker (35), Ethan Detemmerman (33) and Caden Palmer (27). As a team they rushed for 46 yards.
With the most yards receiving were Caleb Detemmerman (79 yards, five passes), Ethan Detemmerman (61 yards, seven passes) and Hayden Rummel (24 yards, 2 passes), who made up the total of their team’s 164 yards receiving.
Sumner-Fredericksburg quarterback Davis Van Sickle threw for 458 yards passing and 8 touchdowns.
In the Cougars' ground game, junior Noah Henderson rushed for 199 yards and senior Jaxon Willems had 116, senior Jesse Jones had 87 and Van Sickle 78, toward the team’s total of 544 yards rushing.
Willems caught eight passes for 190 yards of gain, Henderson caught seven for 95 yards and Ty VanEngelenburg caught five for 45 yards toward the total as a team of 458 yards receiving.