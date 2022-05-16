A family of three lost all their possessions and their dog in a house fire Sunday morning. Oelwein firefighters were called out to 513 First St. N.E. at 7:24 a.m.
Fire Chief Jim Tuecke reported heavy fire was venting from windows upon arrival at the scene, and the story-and-a-half wood frame structure was unable to be saved. The residents, a young couple and little girl, were not at home at the time of the fire; however, a family dog was found deceased inside.
Firefighters worked to contain the blaze to the structure and were able to prevent it spreading to neighboring structures. They were on the scene approximately four hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Taylor Roth reported in a Facebook post that the home she shared with her young daughter Addi, and boyfriend Jared Latham was a total loss following the Sunday morning fire.
Family has established an account at Northeast Security Bank, PO Box 466, Fairbank, Iowa 50629, to help the family with essential needs while they get back on their feet. In the memo, persons can add “Jenny Bayness, Taylor Roth fire fund.” Clothing is also being collected, girl’s size 6-7 clothes and size 1 shoe; women’s small to medium tops, 26-27 pants with 30” inseam, size 6½ shoes; men’s jeans 30/32, XL in shirts, and size 10½ shoes.
Roth is employed at the Oelwein Appliance Plus and U.S. Cellular store, and they are accepting donations for her. Clothing can be taken to the new Appliance Plus location at 200 First Ave. S.E. (across from Fareway), and household items, larger items like furniture, etc., can be taken to the old Appliance Plus building, 423 S. Frederick Ave. (formerly Hardee’s). Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.