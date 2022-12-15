On Thursday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack announced his agency’s investment of $285 million in infrastructure across rural America, as part of the ongoing federal effort to broaden access to clean energy while also combating climate change. In addition, USDA will make a further $300 million available through the Rural Energy for America Program.
“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our Country’s resilience,” Vilsack said. “President Biden has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs. These investments underscore the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to providing funding and resources to rural people and communities across the country to help drive economic security and prosperity.”
Through the Rural Energy for America Program, which assists farmers, ag producers and entrepreneurs in buying and installing renewable energy systems as well as in completing needed energy efficiency improvements, the USDA is making a total of 844 investments affecting residents and operations in 46 states.
Among those businesses selected to receive a Rural Development grant through the program in 2022 was D.G. Schmidt Farms, Inc., a corn and hog operation just west of Oelwein on Highway 3.
The Schmidt Farms grant, totaling $10,552, will be used to offset the costs associated with a recent solar panel installation project completed at their business, according to the farm’s President David Schmidt.
Schmidt, an Oelwein-based software engineer by trade who has operated his seventh-generation family farm for more than three decades, described his business as “just a 300-acre family farm,” though one he was determined to make more cost-effective and energy-efficient. Toward this end, he decided to install solar panels to power his residence and farm, hiring Ken’s Electric to complete the work. By August 2021, the numerous 88-foot-long panels were in place and operational.
The benefits of utilizing solar power, Schmidt indicated, were quite dramatic. “Most months,” he said, “the solar panels are cutting our energy bill in half,” consumption costs split between his hog and grain operation and his residence at a typical ratio of 3 to 1, with 75% going toward his farm, he said.
Regarding the project’s official cost savings, according to the USDA, this “Rural Development investment will be used to help D.G. Schmidt Farms install a 20.54 kilowatt (kW) solar array on its grain farm near Oelwein, Iowa. This project will realize $2,112 per year in savings and will generate and replace 23,226 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year (100 percent of previous use), which is enough energy to power two homes.”
The cost of the project, however, which Schmidt explained was “about $48,000,” led him to apply for the Rural Development grant. In fact, the availability of such support for entities like his, along with existing state and federal tax credits, were key in his decision to move to solar power.
“Without tax credits and grants, really, I am not at a point yet where I would live long enough to see the panels pay for themselves,” Schmidt explained. However, in light of the current incentives and his new grant funds, “in about 10 years, it will pay for itself.”
While saving on his energy costs was an important motive for his switch to solar energy, Schmidt’s decision was not based solely on monetary benefit. “Cutting costs was important,” he said, “but so is knowing that I am helping reduce our carbon footprint. I feel good about that.”
More specifically, Schmidt said, according to data available to him reflecting his operation’s energy use and savings, “since the panels were installed, we have kept 61,000 pounds of CO2 out of the atmosphere, which is the equivalent of planting 460 trees.”
In that regard, “I am just trying to be a good steward of the soil,” he concluded.