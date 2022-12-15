Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

On Thursday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack announced his agency’s investment of $285 million in infrastructure across rural America, as part of the ongoing federal effort to broaden access to clean energy while also combating climate change. In addition, USDA will make a further $300 million available through the Rural Energy for America Program.

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our Country’s resilience,” Vilsack said. “President Biden has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs. These investments underscore the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to providing funding and resources to rural people and communities across the country to help drive economic security and prosperity.”

Trending Food Videos