The Oelwein Farmers Market vendors are excited to begin the 2023 season. The market will offer plenty of locally-grown fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, homemade baked goods, and handcrafted items, as well as a variety of other offerings.
The farmers market is located in the South Parking Lot near the Log Cabin. Opening day will be Friday, May 19, from 8-11 a.m. The market meets every Monday from 3-5 p.m. and every Friday, 8-11 a.m.
The market is a wonderful place to shop for locally-produced goods, but it’s also a great place to see your neighbors, enjoy a chat, and build community.
In order to facilitate this goal, and due to an increasing number of vendors, the farmers market will be laid out differently this year. For the Friday market, the vendors will form two parallel rows with a pedestrian-only walkway in the middle for customers to shop, socialize, and enjoy live music.
There will still be plenty of parking in the adjacent lots. Please continue to look out for children and other pedestrians and keep our market safe.
We are also looking forward to a variety of events at the market. Live music and mom meet ups are planned, and we will also have drawings and competitions. Please follow Oelwein Farmers Market on Facebook to learn about upcoming events and to find out what will be offered each market.
Farmers Market Nutritional Program checks are accepted by farmers at the market. To qualify for the senior checks, you must be 60 years old and have a yearly income of no more than $26,973 for a household size of 1 or $36,482 for a household size of 2. To receive 10 checks for a total value of $50, you can request an application from the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging. Visit nei3a.org or call 1-800-779-8707. Additionally, WIC recipients qualify for FMNP checks through the WIC office. These checks are much appreciated by our vendors and really keep our market going. Please support our farmers by applying for and using these checks if you qualify.
Stop by to find out what new foods and crafts are on offer and to welcome the new vendors—there is always a variety of foods and goods you can’t find anywhere else. If you have questions, or if you are interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Market Manager Kathryn Stejskal at 703-731-2908.