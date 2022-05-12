Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The 2022 Oelwein Farmers Market season begins at 8 a.m. Friday, May 20, and there are changes afoot. For one thing, the market has been awarded a grant to hire a market manager — Kathryn Stejskal — to promote, grow and coordinate it.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, contact Stejskal at 319-238-8336. She can also be contacted through the Oelwein Farmers Market Facebook page.

The season will last through Oct. 21. The market, which operates downtown at Oelwein Log Cabin Park — 1st Avenue and 1st Street Southwest — will be open from 3-6 p.m. Mondays and 8-11 a.m. Fridays.

It will be closed Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Independence Day.

Northeast Iowa Resource and Development received a USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program grant to support paid market managers in six markets across Northeast Iowa — Oelwein, Cresco, Decorah, Guttenberg, Independence, Postville.

Northeast RC&D is partnering with Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism to support Oelwein’s portion of this three-year (October 2021-September 2024) project.

