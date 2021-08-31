The populations of Oelwein and West Union shrank since 2010, as Waverly and Independence grew.
City and county data from the 2020 US Census is available on in the State Data Center through Iowa.gov. Statewide, Iowa’s population rose 4.7% since the 2010 census and is at 3,190,369, but most Northeast Iowa counties lost population.
Some counties gained. Black Hawk County added 54 residents for a population of 131,144. Bremer County added 712 and to reach its historical peak in population, 24,988. It’s previous high point was 1980 with a population of 24,820.
More lost residents.
Allamakee County is down 269 at 14,061.
Buchanan County fell by 393 to 20,565. With drops over two censuses in a row, that breaks the county’s trend of fluctuating between rises and falls in population every other census since 1940. Its high point was 1960 with 22,293.
Chickasaw County lost 427 at 12,012.
Clayton County’s 2020 population is 17,043, down 1,086 from 2010. The county’s high point was in 1910 at 25,576, and it’s lost population in every census since.
Fayette County dropped below 20,000 for the first time since the 1870 census, when the population was 16,973. The 2020 total is 19,509, down 1,371 residents since the 2010 census. The county’s high point was in 1900 at 29,251.
Winneshiek County is down 986 at 20,070.
Oelwein remains Fayette County’s largest city, but its population is down 495 residents since 2010. It’s 2020 population is 5,920. Its high point was 1960 at 8,282.
West Union dropped by 63 to 2,486. It’s peak was in 1980 at 2,783.
Sumner grew by two residents to 2,030. Its high was in 1980 at 2,335.
Fairbank, which is in both Buchanan and Fayette counties saw its population dropped only by two to 1,111. The 2010 count of 1,113 was the city’s highest ever.
Fayette is down by 28 at 1,256. The city’s largest population was in 1970 at 1,947.
Hawkeye’s total fell by 11 and now is 438.
Westgate’s population is now 192, down 19.
In Buchanan County, Independence’s population rose to 6,064 in 2020 from 5,966 in 2010. Its peak was in 1980 at 6,392.
Hazleton is at 713, down 110.
Jesup is at 2,508, down 12
Winthrop is at 823, down 27.
In Bremer County, Readlyn’s population has been trending up since the 2000 census when it grew by 13 to 786. It added 22 by 2010 and 37 in 2020, reaching 845. The city’s largest population was in 1980 at 858.
Waverly grew by 520 to reach its largest population ever, 10,394.