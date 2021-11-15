On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the adventure started bright and early for the Oelwein FFA students Cooper Reisner, T.J. Nolan, Ella Strand, Jonathan Ehn, Nick Johnson, and Phrious Jefferson in hopes to attend the 94th annual National FFA Convention and Expo, accompanied by Chapter Advisors and Agriculture Educators Jennifer Dillon and Bethany Pillard.
The students’ first adventure took them to the Beasley’s Orchard in Danville, Indiana. There students learned the history of the orchard and the process of producing the top-rated cider in Indiana. Students also had the opportunity to find their way through a corn maze and let energy out on a large jumping pillow. That day, they arrived in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Members attended the opening session at the Lucas Oil Stadium in which keynote speaker Courtenay DeHoff shared her struggles of being a traditional cowgirl in the television industry. Her message, “Don’t confuse your intermission for your finale,” impacted many listeners, from the live audience to the viewers.
Later that day, all students attended a student workshop “Habits: Your Best Frenemy.” They learned about the process of habit-making, good and bad.
Students were given a scavenger hunt to complete at the Career Fair. The activity enriched their social skills and their critical thinking as they searched for information about today’s agricultural industry.
Students then traveled to the Indianapolis Zoo and saw animals and plants they would typically not see in small-town Iowa.
As their time at the convention concluded, they attended two more general sessions and one last workshop. In the general sessions, they listened to retiring addresses given by National FFA officers. Their final student workshop was titled “See It, Solve It, Share It” where students learned how to plan a service project based on what they see as a need within their community “as we conclude the pandemic.”
Students found themselves at an arcade later that night having a great amount of fun as a team.
On Saturday, Oct. 30 all members gathered their things and began the long drive home with one last stop at the Luthy Botanical Garden in Peoria, Illinois. Plants that sparked student interest were the vanilla orchid and The American wonder lemon ‘ponderosa’ (Citrus limon).