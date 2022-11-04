Oelwein FFA attends National Convention

The 2022 FFA National Convention had 68,132 members registered and Oelwein brought 10 of those members. Students left on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and returned Saturday, Oct. 29.
On Wednesday, students arrived in Indianapolis and went to the Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen concert that FFA was hosting.
On Thursday, students started their day with a general session where they heard from the national FFA advisor, Mrs. Zimmerman and keynote speaker, Tamika Catchings. Tamika is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star who was born with a hearing defect. She talked about how she set goals for herself and persevered through her struggles. Students then had a full day at the career fair where they visited with colleges and businesses from across the country. The day ended with another general session.
Day three started with spending a little more time at the convention center, a tour of a local koi and goldfish farm, and bonding time at Dave and Buster’s.
Students left Saturday morning and arrived back in Oelwein with memories they will keep for the rest of their lives.