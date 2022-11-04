Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein FFA attends National Convention

Oelwein FFA members pose for a photo at the National FFA Convention outside the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Pictured from left are Rachael Vine, Alexandria Cook, Kendra Rechkemmer, Camden Huffman, Tyrone Armstead, Nick Johnson, Ella Strand, Mackenzie Palmer, Elizabeth Recker and Jenna Bahe.

 CONTRIBUTED BY OELWEIN FFA

The 2022 FFA National Convention had 68,132 members registered and Oelwein brought 10 of those members. Students left on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and returned Saturday, Oct. 29.

On Wednesday, students arrived in Indianapolis and went to the Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen concert that FFA was hosting.

