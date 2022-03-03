JACKSON JUNCTION — On Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, the Oelwein FFA Chapter participated in Northwest Subdistrict FFA Leadership Development Events at Turkey Valley Community Schools. Kendra Rechkemmer received a first-place gold rating in Creed Speaking and will advance to district competition. Jillian Prouty received a bronze rating in Job Interview. Greenhand Quiz takers were Ali Cook (gold), Nick Johnson (silver), Emma Tellin (silver), and Bailey Traux (bronze).
Several members are busy preparing to compete for Districts. Kendra will be fine-tuning her FFA Creed presentation as well as working on her responses to questions. Ella Strand will be submitting the Reporter’s Scrapbook. Some members will be taking the Greenhand Quiz. Districts will be held March 12 at Decorah High School.