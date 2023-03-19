Oelwein FFA members and parents are welcomed to the FFA Banquet, 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the Williams Center. Desserts and beverages to follow.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
32°
Clear
- Humidity: 63%
- Cloud Coverage: 47%
- Wind: 15 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:12:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:18:23 PM
Today
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.