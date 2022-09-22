Eight Oelwein FFA members went to Manchester on Sept. 9 to compete in State Dairy Judging and Products. There was one team of Dairy Product Judging and one team of Dairy Cattle Judging.
Students practiced the skills they would need for these contests in class and out of class.
Members that competed in dairy products started out with a team event that tested their math skills.
They then had 30 minutes to complete a 40 question test individually. From there they were split up into four different groups and identified 10 different cheeses, 10 different milk defects, they decided if products were real dairy or imitation, and they completed a California mastitis test where they tested four different types of milk to see if they were positive for mastitis.
The team placed 29th out of 33. Members who competed in the Dairy Cattle Judging competition completed a test and then went on to judge different breeds of cattle. Next, they gave their reasons for one class of cattle on why they ranked them the way they did. The team placed 25th out of 28.