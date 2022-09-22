Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Members are pictured from front to back left to right, Ella Strand, Alexandria Cook, Cheyenne Cook, Christi Palacio, Madilynn Markin-Biretz, Alaina Riniker, Carole Wurtzinger-Cheeks and Lilly Crow.

Eight Oelwein FFA members went to Manchester on Sept. 9 to compete in State Dairy Judging and Products. There was one team of Dairy Product Judging and one team of Dairy Cattle Judging.

Students practiced the skills they would need for these contests in class and out of class.

