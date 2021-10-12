On Sept. 16, the Northeast Iowa Community College sponsored and hosted the 2021 TriState Dairy Foods and Cattle competitions in Calmar. The Oelwein FFA Chapter had 23 participants. They competed in three different areas, Dairy Cattle Evaluation with Reasons, Non-reason Dairy cattle Evaluation as well as Milk Quality and Products.
Brandy Larson, Cassie Nosko, Ella Strand, Jillian Prouty, Landyn Schuldt, Lilly Crow, and Natalie Crandall participated in the Reason Dairy Cattle Judging class where they evaluated four dairy cattle in four different classes.
Brogan Steinlage, Carole Wurtzinger Cheeks, Claire Prouty, Cooper Reisner, Dayton Logan, Domanic Little, Emmah Hoveland, Emma Tellin, Kendra Rechkemmer, and TJ Nolan made up three teams computing in Non-Reasons classes. These teams were evaluated for classes by the visual wealth of the dairy cattle placing.
Ali Cook, Aspen James, Drake Ball, Jeremiah Pert, Jeremiah Riniker, Jonathan Ehn, Laura Kringlen, and Nick Johnson competed in the Milk Quality and Products.
•••
Six students participated in state competition at West Union the following day. Landyn Schuldt, Lilly Crow and Natalie Crandall achieved silver ratings and placed 19th overall as a team in Dairy Cattle Evaluation with Reasons CDE (Career Development Events). Jonathan Ehn, Nick Johnson and Jeremiah Riniker received a bronze rating in the Milk Quality and Products CDE.
Jonathan Ehn said students learned of many defects to manage for that may occur in milk and dairy products.
All students benefited from the event by seeing what to look for in a dairy product and or dairy cattle. The majority of the students said they plan to participate in more CDE competitions and possibly more evaluation classes this coming year.