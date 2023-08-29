Among two fairs, a parade and a bonding retreat, the Oelwein FFA officer team kept busy over the summer.
On Thursday, July 7, the Oelwein FFA Officer team went to the Buchanan County fair. The team worked together to make a mixed berry pie that was then auctioned off later that night. This auction is used to raise money for the Buchanan County Fair. One of the officers escorted the fair princess for the queen coronation.
During their time at the fair, the officers also served food at the Cattleman’s stand and the FFA Tenderloin Dinner. This tenderloin dinner is supported by Pipestone, and all surrounding FFA chapters work together to host the event.
On Saturday, July 15, the FFA members walked in the Oelwein sesquicentennial parade. This event was to help get information out to community members about the chapter. The members did this by handing out informational pamphlets about Oelwein FFA.
On Tuesday, July 18, the Oelwein FFA officer team plus a few additional members worked a Farm Bureau food stand at the Fayette County Fair. Here they served burgers, chips and watermelon. The free meal for fairgoers, held yearly, was all donated by the Farm Bureau. This was the first year that Oelwein FFA was asked to help out at the event.
The last event of the summer was Officer Retreat. On Aug. 7, the officer team left Oelwein high school to head to Waterville. As they left Oelwein, they stopped to do a budgeting activity and get their meals for the trip. The whole team stopped in Prairie Du Chien for lunch and then continued to the house.
After getting everyone settled into the house, the officers started talking about the events on the calendar for the upcoming year. Two officers made dinner together while the others had some free time.
On the second day, Aug. 8, the officer team spent the morning goal-setting and working on their program of activities (POA). Then they went into town, had some free time and spent the remainder of the morning team-bonding at Prairie Fun Land. The team then headed back to the house to eat lunch. That afternoon they continued to plan events for the year. That evening was spent team-bonding and having lots of fun!
On the third day, the team ate breakfast and had a calm morning, then started the last little bit of planning for upcoming events. After two fun-filled days, the team headed back to the school.