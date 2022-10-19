The Oelwein FFA chapter is responsible for two miles on Highway 3 for the “Adopt a Highway’ project. Members and the middle school agriculture classes went out last Thursday morning to clean up the highway. Students were broken up into groups with one high school student group leader to cover more ground.
“Doing this with the high-schoolers made me really excited to be in an agriculture class in high school and I really enjoyed bonding with the high-schoolers,” eighth grader Sophie Schulmeister said.