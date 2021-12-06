The Oelwein FFA hosted their annual Feed A Family project, helping 30 area families this Thanksgiving season.
Students hung posters throughout the school to promote donations. Students and staff were assigned items listed as the following: Freshmen (canned veggies and gravy), Sophomores (stuffing and cranberry sauce), Juniors (pie filling and pie crust), Seniors (rolls and fresh potatoes) and Staff (Drinks).
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, chapter officers Jillian Prouty, Elizabeth Recker, Landyn Schuldt and Ella Strand packed all the boxes in the vehicle, and collected the turkeys.
All boxes were delivered to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. All the meals were later distributed to 30 area families in need identified by the church.
The Oelwein FFA works hand in hand with Mary Kalb and Carol Hamilton on this project.
“Thank you to all the students, families and staff for their donations! We also appreciate working with Fareway to secure the turkeys and Dollar Fresh for their generous donation of rolls and stuffing!”