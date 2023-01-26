Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tonight, Thursday, Jan. 26, the Oelwein Fifth Grade band concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the Oelwein Middle School auditorium, followed by the Fifth Grade Vocal Music concert. Oelwein Middle School band director Melissa Franzen tells the Daily Register the concert was moved up owing to a conflicting health reason. (The Feb. 16 date is no longer correct.)

