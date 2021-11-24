Established on Feb. 9, 1987, the Oelwein Fine Arts Guild supports the band, chorus, and drama organizations of the Oelwein School district.
In past years, the guild helped pay for senior cords, choir robes, band vests, musical supplies, band instruments, voice lessons, and music supplies for the elementary grades. It also sponsored a jazz band night in the community.
The guild’s mission is: “To promote cooperation of the people in the community to support Fine Arts in the Oelwein Community School District; To work with the teachers, school board, and administration to help aid Fine Arts; To help the students develop pride in and appreciation of the Fine Arts.”
Officers for the guild include President and Treasurer Jeanne Baerg of Stanley, Vice President Dick Klapperich of Oelwein and Secretary Beth Perkins of Oelwein. The guild continues to have around 100 members, which includes businesses and individual families.
HOW TO GIVE
A donation to the Oelwein Fine Arts Guild automatically makes one a member.
Levels of giving are: Sponsor of the Arts $10 — $24; Friend of the Arts $25 — $49; Patron of the Arts $50 — $99; State of the Arts $100 — $249; Master of the Arts $250 — $349; Encore Club $350 — $499; Bravo $500 & above.
To become an active member by attending meetings or receiving updates, persons may send their email address to bbaerg@netins.net or follow the Oelwein Fine Arts Guild on Facebook.
Checks can be made to the Oelwein Fine Arts Guild, and sent care of Dick Klapperich, 213 Third Ave. NW, Oelwein, IA 50662, or Jeanne Baerg, 12648 10th Street, Stanley, IA 50671.