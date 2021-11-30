Firefighters, especially those in rural fire departments, have to be trained in multiple types of rescue situations from fires, to farm situations, to vehicle accidents. Their adaptability to any emergency situation is what makes small-town fire departments so invaluable in their communities.
Periodically, fire departments hold training sessions such as house burnings, to stay sharp on those important rescue skills and to also keep them familiar with updated equipment. Last week, on Nov. 23, the Oelwein and Stanley fire departments held an extrication training. The training was to simulate vehicle accidents where victims could be trapped.
The Oelwein Police Department supplied three donated vehicles that were used for the training triages. In each instance, Hurst rescue tools of the Oelwein Fire Department were used to extricate simulated victims.
Stanley Fire Chief Joe Bahe, although unable to attend the training himself, spoke on the importance of these exercises.
“With the proximity of Highways 3 and 150, we get called out on mutual aid events quite often,” Bahe said. “Our department does not have a jaws-of-life tool, due to cost, but we have all our guys trained on it. That way we can be of quick assist to any department that has one.”
Bahe said even though the weather is nice for early December, it won’t be long before slippery roads could create unsafe driving conditions. He agreed that the first snowfall of the season usually results in more accidents.
“These trainings are invaluable to all departments. They help keep us fresh on working together and using our equipment efficiently,” Bahe said.
At the Tuesday training session, firefighters practiced scenarios of arriving on a scene in darkness and setting up all the necessary equipment, including lights, hydraulic hoses, cutters and spreaders. On their Facebook site, the Oelwein Fire Department posted that the valuable training helps them to refresh and become more familiar with their tools.
It should be noted here that the communities that support their fire departments through attending spaghetti suppers, ice cream socials and Father’s Day breakfasts help create the funds to purchase lifesaving pieces of equipment.