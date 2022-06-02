The Oelwein Volunteer Fire Department received a Governor’s Volunteer award from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony on Tuesday in Cedar Falls.
It was honored with a “Group Service” award by Fayette County Emergency Management Association Coordinator Lisa Roberts for “tireless efforts in cleanup for the city of Oelwein” after three major storms — March 21, 2020; July 7, 2021; and Aug. 24, 2021.
More than 500 awards are being presented this year during five ceremonies across Iowa through the coming weeks. It is estimated that more than 150 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees.
This team also responds to a high volume of fire-related calls each year — more than a hundred per year on average, Roberts said.
Jim Tuecke, chief of Oelwein Fire, expressed pride in the efforts of members during storm cleanup.
“They did a great job during those storms,” Tuecke said. “As always, they go above and beyond.”
Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan said the department was honored to have fire members recognized with the Governor’s Volunteer award.
“Our fire members continue to put ‘community first’ by always being there to help others,” Logan said.
Logan said that during major storms, the community has had to rely on itself to manage the situation, respond to multiple incidents, and clean up the aftermath.
“The members of the Oelwein Fire Department volunteered their time,” Logan said, “away from home helping our community work through the storm damage, even though some had storm damage at their own homes. Their commitment to our community is without question.”
Tuecke recognized other entities that helped with storm cleanup, listing Oelwein’s Police Department, Public Works, MercyOne Oelwein Emergency Care and Alliant Energy.
“There was plenty of folks put into action during those storms,” Tuecke said.
Oelwein Fire Department members able to attend and accept the Governor’s Volunteer Award included Capt. Matt Derifield, firefighter Jesse Paul, Capt. Jimmy Lindstrom and firefighter Jason Hoveland.
Oelwein Fire is a 100 percent volunteer department, Roberts said.
The department is administrated by Public Safety Chief Logan. The Oelwein City Council approved the final reading of a related city code change in January. For the extra duties, Logan is paid a $3,000 annual stipend for successful evaluation each April in the role, which is intended to be transitional.
The department welcomes the community to stop by the fire station and congratulate department members during the Oelwein Fire Department Annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday. Food service is from 7 a.m. to noon — for $7 a meal, dine-in or carry-out — as part of this weekend’s Oelwein Celebration.
Attendees at the breakfast will observe that the Oelwein Fire Department has refreshed the station. This is with the help of a few volunteers, local and regional contractors.
Elements of the station refresh include new automatic sensor lights, replacement of the former person-sized walk-through doors and fresh paint.
Ken’s Electric of Oelwein installed “all new” overhead lighting and added associated automatic movement sensors, according to Tuecke.
“Before you had to go in and upstairs and turn them on,” Tuecke said.
“So if folks come in from a call at night, it senses that you’re there and they turn on automatically,” he said. “It makes it safer for our folks to come in at night.”
The former walk-through doors were letting energy escape and letting water and air in.
“They were beyond their time,” Tuecke said.
The walk-through doors were replaced with weather-proof black AlumiClad walk-through doors from Allied Glass out of Cedar Falls.
The downstairs area, including the engine room, was repainted by JD’s Painting Service out of Independence.
Convergint out of Urbandale will soon add keycard access for the building doors.
“Total cost is approximately $58,500,” Logan said. “These funds came from existing budget lines that were adjusted to accommodate the renovations as well as some funds that were raised by the volunteers.”
“Iowans take great pride in their deep and rich commitment for serving others — it’s in our DNA,” Reynolds said. “Iowa nice is the foundation of our state — you see it everywhere you turn — Iowans volunteering their time to help others and improve their communities and our state. It truly is an honor to be able to recognize these individuals for their meaningful acts of generosity through the Governor’s Volunteer awards and inspire others to do the same.”
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program — in its 38th year — provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.
Nominations are accepted from city governments, community colleges, county governments, federal government units operating in Iowa, Iowa MENTOR certified programs, K-12 schools (public and parochial), national service programs operating in Iowa (AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors), nonprofit and charitable organizations, private colleges and universities and non-state government organizations.
Visit volunteeriowa.org or email the Governor’s Volunteer Award program coordinator at info@volunteeriowa.org for more details.