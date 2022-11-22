Whether they’re putting out fires, rescuing accident victims or dishing up spaghetti, Oelwein Firefighters can be seen giving to their community on a daily basis.
The Saturday before Thanksgiving found the firefighters in a healthy competition with the Oelwein Police Department to raise funds and food donations for the Community Kitchen Cupboard. This time of year sees a particular rise in the number of people with food insecurity, and the firefighters wanted to do their part to help more folks have a delicious Thanksgiving meal and holiday season.
Every member of the Oelwein Fire Department is there because they volunteered to be part of the organization. They have each gone through extensive training that took time away from their own families so they could be prepared to save other families in times of disasters.
The firefighters are active in the community in other ways, as well. Promoting safety is one of their main goals and they can be found giving programs in school classrooms and before groups that ask for presentations.
Firefighters seem to have a natural rapport with children, perhaps because becoming a firefighter is still one of the top careers kids want to be when they grow up.
A few years ago, firefighters started what has turned into a popular event at the Olde Tyme Christmas celebration — manning firepits in Plaza Park where smores are made. Kids gather there for a chance to roast marshmallows with their favorite firefighters and make a yummy snack. In the summer, they hold waterball competitions for kids during Party in the Park events, that are lots of fun and refreshing on a warm summer evening.
Each August, firefighters volunteer for the Fill the Boot campaign for Muscular Dystrophy.
They also compete annually with the police department at a blood drive in which members of the community can also donate blood and specify which organization they will represent.
Their spaghetti suppers and Father’s Day brunches give the community a chance to support them for the purchase of upgraded equipment and supplies.
While we’re not sure if their firefighter’s oath includes it, Oelwein’s definitely have a giving spirit for their community.