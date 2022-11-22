Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Whether they’re putting out fires, rescuing accident victims or dishing up spaghetti, Oelwein Firefighters can be seen giving to their community on a daily basis.

The Saturday before Thanksgiving found the firefighters in a healthy competition with the Oelwein Police Department to raise funds and food donations for the Community Kitchen Cupboard. This time of year sees a particular rise in the number of people with food insecurity, and the firefighters wanted to do their part to help more folks have a delicious Thanksgiving meal and holiday season.

Tags

Trending Food Videos