The Oelwein FFA Alumni are supporting the agriculture and FFA students with football tailgate smoked tenderloin barbecue from 6 to 8:45 p.m. on Friday, at the bus barn next to Oelwein High School. Meal includes Kerns sweetcorn, chips, dessert and drink for $7 or sandwich only, $4.
Oelwein football tailgate barbecue set Aug. 26
Deb Kunkle
