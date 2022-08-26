Turns out the best defense is a patient offense.
Oelwein gave head coach Bob Lape his 100th career coaching victory Friday night — a 36-13 home win against Charles City — by dominating the time of possession and snatching some timely interceptions.
“My coaching has never been about me, it’s been about the kids,” Lape said when asked about his milestone. “The kids have worked really hard ... and they executed tonight. We did a great job. I couldn’t be more happy for those kids for the win.”
Oelwein had some big plays, such as sophomore Hayden Rummel’s sideline touchdown grab on 4th down — but it was the offense pounding out short gain after short gain to build scoring drives that ate up the majority of each quarter that iced the game.
In the end, the Huskies ran nearly twice as many offensive plays as Charles City. Oelwein also had 15 first downs to Charles City’s six.
Junior Josh Ladeburg led Oelwein by rushing for 114 yards on 26 carries, scoring two touchdowns, according to preliminary stat totals. His longest run was 9 yards.
Sophomore Brandon Tournier had 59 yards on 16 carries. He had one double-digit run, 15 yards.
Junior Ethan DeTemmerman had 79 yards on four carries. His longest run of the night was a 38-yard touchdown off a reverse.
Charles City’s offense finished with 214 yards on 15 carries, scoring a touchdown on a 40-yard dash.
DeTemmerman shut down two of Charles City’s drives with interceptions. The second came in the fourth quarter when the ball bounced off the receiver into DeTemmerman’s arms. He took off, sprinting and weaving for a 32-yard return. He ran his first interception back 34 yards.
Oelwein senior quarterback Carter Jeanes completed three passes for 64 yards and one touchdown, which came on a 4th down play after two penalties drove the Huskies back from the 1-yard line. Rummel pulled in the 16-yard touchdown while toeing the sideline.
Charles City junior quarterback Jordan Foster completed eight passes for 68 yards with two interceptions.
Oelwein opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge by Ladeburg at 8:26 in the first quarter. Tournier ran in the 2-point conversion.
Jeanes had a 6-yard touchdown run at 6:21 of the second quarter and ran in the 2-point conversion. Oelwein led 16-0 at the half.
Charles City struck first in the third quarter at 10:39 when junior running back Isaiah Roe broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run. The 2-point play failed.
Rummel made his touchdown reception at 11:34 of the fourth quarter. Tournier ran in the 2-point play.
DeTemmerman scored from 38 yards on a reverse at 7:58 of the fourth. The 2-point play failed.
After DeTemmerman’s second interception, Ladeburg scored Oelwein’s final touchdown on an 8-yard rush at 5:19. The 2-point play was no good.
Charles City scored a passing touchdown with 2:15 remaining in the game. The 2-point play failed.
Oelwein then ran out the clock.
UP NEXT: Oelwein (1-0) travels to Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
