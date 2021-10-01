The Oelwein Goodwill retail store reopened on Friday, indicated by both a sign on the door and activity within the store. New store hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the sign and social media.
Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa announced on its Facebook page Sept. 2 that staff shortages at another location had forced closure of the Oelwein store for September. During that time, Oelwein Goodwill staff was scheduled to help out at the Waverly location. The Oelwein site continued to accept donations.