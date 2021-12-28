Oelwein Health Care Center aces state survey

Oelwein Health Care Center, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, has been awarded a “Deficiency Free State Survey,” following a four-day unannounced visit by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA). The visit is a required survey for all Iowa long-term care centers.
DIA is the state survey and certification agency responsible for inspecting and licensing various health care entities.
This annual health survey performed by DIA is a long process where surveyors observe and evaluate operations of the care facility. They accompany staff in order to observe cares, medication administration, therapy, the dining process, kitchen routines, cleanliness and most important the interaction with residents and staff.
“We are extremely proud to have met the state standards”, said Craig Allen, Oelwein Health Care Center administrator. “Our team is very dedicated, hardworking and gives their best every day to our residents with care that exceeds the state standards. We are very proud of our high standards, the great care we give our residents and every day practicing Person Directed Care. This is a wonderful recognition of our employee’s efforts and we are all so very proud of this accomplishment!”
Allen, who has been with Grandview HealthCare Center, also owned by ABCM Corp., since 1996, and is administrator for that facility, began helping with administration duties at OHCC in August this year. He has since made the transition to administrator for OHCC, as well as continuing in that capacity at Grandview.
“I’ve been very lucky knowing people at Oelwein Health Care for the past 25 years. Both facilities have worked together really well during the pandemic,” Allen said. “Obviously, the big focus is infection control and we are continuously on top of that issue. Beyond that, it’s all about quality of life. Things have changed so much since I began in this industry. Now we look at what does the resident want, compared to what is the medical model. We ask, ‘What would you want to do if at home’ and we try to make that happen. I think the longevity of employees also shows what a great company ABCM is to work for.”
Allen went on to say, “This successful survey shows the State of Iowa supports our rigorous activities program that is provided for the residents. The survey tells us we have proper documentation for dietary needs, and that medication procedures are followed. All make a difference in the life of our residents.”
Allen says the deficiency free survey is certainly cause to celebrate.
“Just consider the health care challenges of the past two years. This regulatory accomplishment exemplifies the skills, dedication and resilience of our employees. It is truly something to celebrate!”
Oelwein Health Care Center, is one of 31 rehabilitation and long-term care centers owned and operated by ABCM Corporation throughout Iowa. In addition, ABCM Corporation owns and manages 24 Independent & Assisted Living apartments. ABCM Corporation is a multi-level provider and has been a leader in long term care for over 50 years. For more information about care and services provided by ABCM Corporation, please visit www.abcmcorp.com.