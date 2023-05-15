Oelwein High School Class of 2023 Commencement will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the high school gym.
As Best of the Class, Parker Sperfslage will address fellow graduates. Principal Tim Hadley and Superintendent Josh Ehn will also speak.
School Board members will award diplomas.
The Concert Choir will present “Home,” with direction from Darci Fuelling and accompaniment by Sue Schlitter, and the band will play the processional under direction of Cory McBride.
The class song, “Don’t Forget Where You Belong” by One Direction, will also be played. The class flower is a white rose tipped in purple.