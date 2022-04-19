Oelwein Online and Oelwein High School presented their lists of 2022 graduating students to the Board of Education on Monday.
The high school sent a lineup of 55 students ready for commencement on Sunday, May 22: Morgan Jae Alber, Natalie Sue Angeline Albrecht, Payton Ann Arndt, Kennen Patrick Baldwin, Austin Michael Brennan, Katie Nicole Buchtela, Falynn Marie Buehler, Logan James Cockerham, Shawn William Dawson, Jared Clark Euans, Shalymar Lynn Evens, Serenity Lynn Florek, Danielle Judith Gerstenberger, Allison Marie Graham, Noah Alan Gross, Cole John Hamilton, Lauren Rose Hamilton, Samantha Marie Hites, Jonathan David Huber, Malayna Jo Kiel, Madison Dobrina Kunkle, Aryanna Susanna Darlene Marcum, Ryan Christopher McKeeman, Laura Adriana McLane, Madeline Grace McShane, John Andrew Moses, Gabriel Scott Munn, Corbin Michael Edward Nissen, Cassie Jo Nosko, Abigail Sue Patrick, Leighton Andrew Henry Patterson, Ian Patrick Paul, Trista Breann Payne, Caden Harrison Penhollow, Austin Sylvester Perry, Christopher Allen Platter, Jillian Christine Prouty Carter Anthony Reising, Olivia Anne Ritze, Angela Lynn Roberts, Colton Joseph Roete, Brody Michael Rogers, Andrew James Rownd, Brennan Edwin Sauser, Jenna Rose Schmith, Shane Lee Schultz, Laney Jade Smith, Kaylie Renae Stewart, Christian William Stoler, Molly Ann Trumblee, Camryn Avery Twaites, Mathew Auron Urban, Madelynn Rae Vawter, Adin Anthony Williams, Chloe Aurora Yauslin, and Jordan Markus William Young.
The online school program, also known at O2, has 14: Sebastian Abernathy, Alyssa Bantz, Matthew Bush, Kaleb MacArthur, Adrian Marcum, Carley Miller, Isabella Ann Reinhart, Elia Rupright, Cameran Marie Taylor, Duncan Ray Tripp, Samantha Ruth Tuecke, Ethan Weber, Raven Welsh and McKenna Wildebour.
Miller will participate in the West Central High School commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13.