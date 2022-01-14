An emergency medical services program and pathway to certification is among changes to the Oelwein High School course book that Principal Tim Hadley said he intends to propose to the School Board next month.
Although he’s still finalizing details, Hadley discussed the basics of the proposed program.
The school district would partner with MercyOne and Northeast Iowa Community College to offer it.
Hadley has been following a new “pilot” program being created for high school students in Davenport to study to become emergency medical workers.
“Spring will be their first rollout. We’re hoping to come in just behind it,” Hadley said.
The program will have two phases — an introductory “pre-course” in the fall and the EMT course itself in the spring.
During the introduction, students will have work-based learning experience where they conduct a 48-hour ride-along with an emergency medical worker. They will tour the ambulance facility, hear presentations from local professionals in this line of work, learn about the pay and benefit range, and will train in compliance — such as the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), blood-borne pathogen hazards and CPR. Students will explore emotional health to prepare — as much as possible — for the traumatic scenes often encountered in this line of work.
“We’re hoping to excite but also be real so students know what they’re signing up for,” Hadley said.
For Oelwein High School students, the course will offer concurrent credit — through the high school and “work based learning” credit through NICC.
The spring class will be titled “EMS 200.” Students will have to be 17 or older by the time the actual course begins.
The pre-course has no age restriction.
“They can develop their four-year plan based on what they want to do,” Hadley said.
The course will be held at the Regional Academy of Math and Science or RAMS Center. Because it is through NICC, students from other high schools and community members could apply and take it as a college course, he said.
“It allows (the college) to run a full course, and getting to know others interested in the field will be good for students,” Hadley said.
Becoming certified requires successful standardized testing after the class.
“Even in the pre-course, CPR, HIPAA, blood-borne pathogens, emotional health — these are all things that will help them in real life, regardless,” Hadley said.
Work-based learning coordinator Dalton Lape at Oelwein High School will help facilitate the course and be heavily involved in the pre-course piece. NICC will have a certified instructor teaching the EMS 200 course. Local emergency medical workers who are not certified are planned as guest presenters.
Emergency medical workers “at the EMT and paramedic level” have driven involvement in the high school career pathway program, Hadley said.
“It’s come out of their understanding of the extreme shortage that exists in recruiting EMTs,” he said. “The hope is that some of these students after they graduate will be fully certified to join that team.”
PRODUCTIONS CLASS MOVING UP
In other proposed changes to the course book for consideration in February is adding the Husky Productions activity to the credit offerings.
“We’re finding lot of value in that for students,” Hadley said. “We’re hoping to give those students actual course credit and they can dive deeper.”
High school band director Cory McBride, who leads the Husky Productions activity, would also teach it the class.