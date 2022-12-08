Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

  • MIRA SCHMITT-CASH reporter@oelweindailyregister.com

 

The Oelwein High School Vocal Music Department will hold a winter concert starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 in the Williams Center for the Arts. OHS alumni will be welcomed to join in the finale, “Night of Silence” with the 9-12 Combined Choirs.

The Grades 9-12 Combined Choirs will begin the program with “Let’s Have a Christmas Celebration.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos