The Oelwein High School Vocal Music Department will hold a winter concert starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 in the Williams Center for the Arts. OHS alumni will be welcomed to join in the finale, “Night of Silence” with the 9-12 Combined Choirs.
The Grades 9-12 Combined Choirs will begin the program with “Let’s Have a Christmas Celebration.”
Mixed Choir will present “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Deck the Rooftop.”
Belle Voce will present “The Christmas Waltz,” “All Is Well,” “Soulful Christmas,” and “Frosty the Snowman.”
Bass Choir will present “Bidi Bom” and “Mele Kalikimaka.”
Concert Choir will present “Like It’s Christmas,” “O Magnum Mysterium,” “I Want to Stare At My Phone With You” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”
As noted, OHS alumni will be invited to join the Combined Choirs for the finale. For anyone wanting to rehearse, Daniel Kantor wrote “Night of Silence.”
Darci Fuelling directs the OHS choirs, and Sue Schlitter accompanies.