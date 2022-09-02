“We act insane, because if we didn’t, we would most surely become insane,”
— Hawkeye Pierce, from “MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors,” by Richard Hooker
Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 6:34 pm
Oelwein High School students will be performing the classic comedy “MASH” this Nov. 11 and 12. Tryouts will be held Sept. 19-21, says Liz Stange, who is stepping into a new role as drama director, as is co-director Joshua Schunk.
As to the selection, “It was suggested by our activities director Miss (Jamie Harrings) Jacobs. We’ve done it in past; it’s a comedic, a classic, easy to stage,” Stange said.
“Hopefully it will draw the kids’ interest,” she said.
To sign up to try out as details become available, students may fill out a Google Form that has been emailed to grades 9-12 and placed into the daily announcements, Stange said.
“Parts to practice for auditions will be ready one week prior to auditions,” she said.
Rehearsals will start shortly after the cast selection.
The main character roles will be “Hawkeye” Pierce and “Duke” Forrest, she said.
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
