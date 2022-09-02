Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

“We act insane, because if we didn’t, we would most surely become insane,”

— Hawkeye Pierce, from “MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors,” by Richard Hooker

Tags

Trending Food Videos