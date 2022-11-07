The recent monthly meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society was no “small” affair! We doubled the size of our attendance from the previous month. Wonderful! And our “lunch” was certainly not a “small” one either — everything from hotdogs masquerading as “mummies” to hot scalloped potatoes to delicious cake and ice cream and lots more — definitely not a “small” amount of tastiness on our plates to be sure.
There was a large jar of a neat Halloween mix of candy on the sign-in table. It was full of no “small” amount either — 430 pieces to be exact. Lots of members took a guess; but Bob Reider was the winner of the “door prize” for the evening. It surely did remind many of us of the wonderful “door prize” baskets that the dear, late Mary Kay Miller loved to provide.
No “small” amount of discussion took place about the past — how we fared with our “Heritage Days” celebration; and absolutely no “small” discussion followed about what lies ahead on Dec. 3 and 4 for the 30th annual Oelwein Museum Christmas Open House. Volunteers are welcome to help and can contact a historical society member for details.
Why the redundant use of the word “small” you might wonder? Well, at this most recent monthly meeting, the theme for our upcoming Christmas Open House was decided. It is “SMALL TOWN CHRISTMAS.” At this celebration, one will find a number of “small” towns here and there throughout the museum. Last year had us “following the gingerbread trail.” Why not look ahead to strolling the “small town” streets” this year! It just might win you a prize. Enough said, for now, about the Historical Society’s “not so small at all” weekend coming up.
We also want to give a BIG not “small” welcome to new member Lynn Boudreau. Glad to have you join us. The evening wrapped up with a “big” step back in time — to the 1930’s, to be exact. This was a time of “house parties galore” filled with themes, appropriate decorations, sometimes costumes, food, music and/or games and lots of guests. From the scrapbook collection of my own aunt, Marjorie Rees, came two games which everyone seemed to enjoy — especially “the Automobile Romance.” Maybe we will “travel back” again sometime, with your friendly neighborhood “time traveler” to the 1930’s in “our fair city.”
That’s all for now, and remember we’ve got history on hand throughout our “not so small” Museum. Come check us out.