The recent monthly meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society was no “small” affair! We doubled the size of our attendance from the previous month. Wonderful! And our “lunch” was certainly not a “small” one either — everything from hotdogs masquerading as “mummies” to hot scalloped potatoes to delicious cake and ice cream and lots more — definitely not a “small” amount of tastiness on our plates to be sure.

There was a large jar of a neat Halloween mix of candy on the sign-in table. It was full of no “small” amount either — 430 pieces to be exact. Lots of members took a guess; but Bob Reider was the winner of the “door prize” for the evening. It surely did remind many of us of the wonderful “door prize” baskets that the dear, late Mary Kay Miller loved to provide.

