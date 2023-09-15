Oelwein High School has selected its homecoming court and a committee has set the week’s activities which begin Sunday, Sept. 17 with window painting from 1-4 p.m. and the volleyball showdown starting at 6 p.m. in the Oelwein High School gym.
For the volleyball showdown Sunday evening, each grade will have a team, as will staff. The school’s volleyball players may not play in the showdown; they may only coach.
An opportunity to meet the candidates will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the high school gym.
Queen candidates are, Alexa Berryman, Natalie Crandall. Izsabella Fauser, Meghan Logan, Joslynn Melchert and Maria Rael. King candidates are, Ethan DeTemmerman, Kevin Fu, Ayden James, Garet Kiel, Josh Ladeburg and Terick Pryor.
Class combat will be 12:15-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. In the past, this has been done with soft held on the football field.
The parade will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 downtown, with the king coronation to follow at Depot Park, then the burning of the O in the roadway on West Charles.
The pep rally will be 1:45-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. The queen coronation will take place during halftime of the evening football game as Oelwein hosts the New Hampton Chickasaws. The teams are both 0-3 heading into Oelwein’s Sept. 15 road game at Cresco.
Windows will be cleaned on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Dress up days will be:
Monday: Class themes: Grades 3, 6 and 9 can dress like a tourist. Grades 1, 2, 7 and 10 can dress like a sports fan.
Grades pk, k, 8 and 11 can dress like a music artist.
Grades 4, 5 and 12 can dress in western wear.
Tuesday: Dress up as something that starts with the first letter of your name.
Wednesday: Color War, pk, k, 8 and 11 wear pink; 1, 2, 7, and 10, blue; 3, 6 and 9, white; 4, 5 and 12, black; staff wear gray.
Thursday: Students dress as a staff member. Staff dress as a student.
Friday: Husky pride, wear purple and gold.