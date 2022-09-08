As the Oelwein School District celebrates Homecoming next week, all grades are asked to join in the fun with dress-up days. The Homecoming Parade begins at 7 p.m. Thursday downtown, followed by the coronation of royalty. The court is being announced today (Friday, which is after press time for Friday's paper).
Jamie Knowles, who co-organized the event with Lesley Yearous, expressed excitement for the coming week’s activities. Events like the parade, coronation and Sunday’s volleyball game are open to the public. If unsure, call the high school, 319-283-2731.
Volleyball Showdown, 6 p.m., Oelwein High School Gym. Teams are staff and OHS students.
‘No Mirror Monday’ Dress Up Day (crazy hair, mismatched clothes, etc.)
Meet the Candidates, 2:15 p.m., Champ Statue
‘Anything But A Bag’ Dress Up Day for OHS
‘Princess/Superhero’ Dress Up Day for OMS/Elementary
Senior athletes eat lunch with primary grades at Little Husky or Wings Park Elementary
‘Class Color’ Dress Up Day:
Grades PreK, K, 8 and 9: yellow
Grades 1, 2, 7 and 10: blue
Grades 4, 5 and 12: black
Class Combat for OMS/OHS, noon, Husky Stadium. Open to public
‘Game of Life’ Dress Up Day (baby, soccer mom,grandma, dad bod)
Homecoming Parade/King and Queen — Coronation, 7 p.m., downtown, open to public
‘Husky Pride’ Dress Up Day
Academic Hall of Fame Induction, 10 a.m., Williams Center, open to public
Homecoming Pep Rally, 1:50 p.m., OHS Gym, open to public
Dollars for Scholars Tailgate, 6 p.m., Bus Barn outside Husky Stadium, open to public
Homecoming Game vs. New Hampton, 7:30 p.m., Husky Stadium, open to public
Homecoming Dance for OHS students will follow the football game, until midnight