As the Oelwein School District celebrates Homecoming next week, all grades are asked to join in the fun with dress-up days. The Homecoming Parade begins at 7 p.m. Thursday downtown, followed by the coronation of royalty. The court is being announced today (Friday, which is after press time for Friday's paper).

Jamie Knowles, who co-organized the event with Lesley Yearous, expressed excitement for the coming week’s activities. Events like the parade, coronation and Sunday’s volleyball game are open to the public. If unsure, call the high school, 319-283-2731.

